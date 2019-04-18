NWSL Week 2 Preview: Home Openers for Chicago Red Stars, Houston Dash, Reign FC & Utah Royals

The National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) is gearing up for week two of the 2019 season after getting underway earlier this month.
Here's a rundown of each of the four games on the schedule for Saturday and Sunday and when and how you can watch them all...
Chicago Red Stars vs Portland Thorns
Debuting a stunning and sold out new home jersey, Chicago Red Stars play their home opener against Portland Thorns at SeatGeek Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
Red Stars held reigning champions North Carolina Courage to a 1-1 draw on the road last week to begin the 2019 season and will be looking to kick on from that in front of their own fans.
Portland, meanwhile, managed a 2-0 win in Florida against Orlando Pride in their opener. In Tobin Heath, they boast week one's NWSL Player of the Week.
|When is Kick-Off?
|Saturday, April 20
|What Time Is Kick-Off?
|3.30pm ET
|Where Is it Played?
|SeatGeek Stadium, Bridgeview, IL
|Live Stream (U.S.)
|Yahoo! Sports website or app
|Live Stream (non U.S)
|NWSL website or app
Sky Blue vs Houston Dash
Sky Blue play their opening home fixture of the new season against Houston Dash, looking to bounce back from defeat last week to Washington Spirit.
The Dash are also yet to win after drawing their opener against Reign FC, and had goalkeeper Jane Campbell to thank for preserving a point when she saved a penalty deep into stoppage time.
This game in particular will see USWNT icon Carli Lloyd face her former club once more after trading Texas for New Jersey ahead of last season.
|When is Kick-Off?
|Saturday, April 20
|What Time Is Kick-Off?
|6pm ET
|Where Is it Played?
|Yurcak Field, Piscataway, NJ
|Live Stream (U.S.)
|Yahoo! Sports website or app
|Live Stream (non U.S)
|NWSL website or app
Utah Royals vs Washington Spirit
In a nine-club league, someone will be always be left out in any given gameweek and Utah Royals were the only team not to begin their 2019 season last weekend.
They will finally get things going against Washington Spirit, who were noticeably the dominant side in their opening win over Sky Blue in Maryland in week one.
In Canadians Desiree Scott and Diana Matheson, and USWNT World Cup winners Kelley O'Hara, Becky Sauerbrunn, Christen Press and Amy Rodriguez, the Royals boast experience.
|When is Kick-Off?
|Saturday, April 20
|What Time Is Kick-Off?
|9pm ET
|Where Is it Played?
|Rio Tinto Stadium, Sandy, UT
|Live Stream (U.S.)
|Yahoo! Sports website or app
|Live Stream (non U.S)
|NWSL website or app
Reign FC vs Orlando Pride
Having now dropped Seattle from their official name for 2019, Reign FC welcome Orlando Pride to Tacoma, Washington for a first home game of the new season on Sunday.
The game promises to pit USWNT teammates Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan against each other - these two were the first female players in the world to join Common Goal - while 2018 Best FIFA Women's Player Marta will also be there for Pride.
Reign missed the chance to begin the season with a win when England forward Jodie Taylor failed to convert a last gasp penalty against Houston Dash in week one.
|When is Kick-Off?
|Sunday, April 21
|What Time Is Kick-Off?
|10pm ET
|Where Is it Played?
|Cheney Stadium, Tacoma, WA
|Live Stream (U.S.)
|Yahoo! Sports website or app
|Live Stream (non U.S)
|NWSL website or app