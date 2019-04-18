NWSL Week 2 Preview: Home Openers for Chicago Red Stars, Houston Dash, Reign FC & Utah Royals

The National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) is gearing up for week two of the 2019 season after getting underway earlier this month.

Here's a rundown of each of the four games on the schedule for Saturday and Sunday and when and how you can watch them all...

Chicago Red Stars vs Portland Thorns

Debuting a stunning and sold out new home jersey, Chicago Red Stars play their home opener against Portland Thorns at SeatGeek Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Red Stars held reigning champions North Carolina Courage to a 1-1 draw on the road last week to begin the 2019 season and will be looking to kick on from that in front of their own fans.

Portland, meanwhile, managed a 2-0 win in Florida against Orlando Pride in their opener. In Tobin Heath, they boast week one's NWSL Player of the Week.

When is Kick-Off? Saturday, April 20 What Time Is Kick-Off? 3.30pm ET Where Is it Played? SeatGeek Stadium, Bridgeview, IL Live Stream (U.S.) Yahoo! Sports website or app Live Stream (non U.S) NWSL website or app