Unai Emery Says Arsenal are 'Ready' to Silence Napoli Crowd & Book Place in Europa League Semi Final

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has said he believes his players are ready to face what will be a raucous atmosphere in Naples on Thursday night, as the Gunners look to get over the line and book their place in the Europa League semi-finals.

Emery's side lead 2-0 from the first leg at the Emirates, and they are clear favourites to advance, but as they travel to Italy to face a formidable Napoli side, they still have a significant task ahead of them.

While the Spanish boss acknowledges it won't be easy, however, he has faith in his players to get the job done.

"We know it's going to be a different match," he said, as quoted by the Daily Mail. "We are waiting for their best performance here with their supporters, the stadium, the atmosphere, the skills and the capacity tactically. But I think we are ready.





"We must play with courage and also intelligence because they have players with this capacity but our players also have a lot of experience.

"We know 90 minutes here can be long. But we have a lot of players also to fight against them, and also our capacity for our structure to be solid."

A particular concern to those of an Arsenal persuasion heading into the tie is likely to be their woeful record on the road this season. They lost the away legs in both of their knockout ties against BATE Borisov and Rennes, and had won just one in nine away from home before this week.

They were, however, able to secure a crucial victory at Watford to put that to bed somewhat on Monday evening, and will hope to take that with them to the continent, to take another step towards some welcome silverware in Emery's first season in charge.