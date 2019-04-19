Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen: Niko Kovac's Best Available Die Roten Lineup

Bayern Munich host Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga this Saturday as the champions push for a seventh straight Bundesliga title.

Niko Kovac's side whalloped Borussia Dortmund 5-0 to overtake their rivals at the top of the tree at the start of April, with a comfortable 4-1 victory at Fortuna last weekend maintaining their lead. They now hold a slender one point advantage over the Yellow Submarine with five fixtures left to play this season.

They face a resurgent Werder outfit who are unbeaten this calendar year, the visitors' 2-1 triumph over Freiburg a week ago keeping them in seventh position, with qualification for next year's Europa League still very much on the cards.

Here's the side Kovac could select for the encounter.

Goalkeeper & Defenders

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

Sven Ulreich (GK) - With first-choice goalkeeper Manuel Neuer limping off against Fortuna, Kovac will call upon experienced understudy Ulreich to fill the void between the sticks. He has made just six appearances for Bayern in 2018/19, failing to keep a clean sheet in any.

Joshua Kimmich (RB) - Touted as one of the finest right-backs in world football, Kimmich is an accomplished defender who also possesses masterful talent on the ball.

Mats Hummels (CB) - The former Dortmund colossus towers over opponents, incessantly clearing the danger for his side. His illustrious career and supreme defending capabilities have helped garner a reputation as a wonderfully consistent Bundesliga giant.

Niklas Süle (CB) - The 23-year-old's recent dismissal against Heidenheim in the DFB Pokal will serve as a learning curve, aiding his development in the long run. He has ousted Jerome Boateng in Kovac's preferred backline, suffocating the opposition and dominating aerially.

David Alaba (LB) - Just as comfortable in a midfield role, the Austrian has become a firm fans favourite at the Allianz Arena after progressing through the ranks at Die Roten. A noteworthy total of seven goals and assists this term stands testament to his threat going forward.

Midfielders

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

Thiago Alcântara (CM) - Barcelona still rue the departure of Thiago in 2013. His decision to link up with Pep Guardiola - the man who helped hone his talent in Spain - has been hugely beneficial for both Bayern and his own progression.

Javi Martinez (CM) - Thiago's fellow Spaniard is a rock in the Bavarians' engine room. Together the pair have forged a partnership that is simultaneously diligent defensively and effective in an attacking sense.

Serge Gnabry (RW) - Gnabry struggled to leave a tangible impact when plying his trade at Arsenal, but has flourished since returning to his native Germany. He was decisive in the reverse fixture against Werder, grabbing both goals in a serendipitous 2-1 win.

Thomas Müller (CAM) - With just six league goals it has been far from the most productive campaign for the World Cup winner. However, his role in the champions' side has altered since his free-scoring heyday, Müller switching to a deeper position where he can be more involved in build-up play.

Kingsley Coman (LW) - The ageing duo of Arjen Robben and Franck Ribéry no longer have the searing pace that used to terrify Bundesliga defences. With that being the case, Kovac has increasingly used the ex-Juventus wideman to get in behind the opposition.

Forwards

CHRISTOF STACHE/GettyImages

Robert Lewandowski (ST) - Spearheading the Bayern attack is the fifth most potent striker in the league's history. Lewandowski has reached the immense tally of 201 Bundesliga goals in just 285 matches, only the legendary Gerd Müller having reached that total in a quicker time; Werder be warned.