Jan Vertonghen Says it's 'Crazy' to See Ajax in UCL Semi-Finals as He Prepares to Face Former Side

Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen has said it is 'crazy' to see his former side Ajax in the Champions League semi-finals, as he prepares to face them with a place in the final at stake.

Spurs booked their place in the semis thanks to an insane away goals victory over Manchester City, losing what many consider to be one of the competition's greatest ever matches by four goals to three in the second leg, and advancing on away goals.

While Vertonghen's current side's quarter-final was filled with drama, however, his former employers made some headlines of their own, as they came from behind to defeat Juventus 3-2 on aggregate and continue their fairytale run into the tournament's late stages.





It comes after they stunned Real Madrid at the Bernabeu, and Vertonghen, who made 220 appearances for the Amsterdam giants before his move to Tottenham in 2012, says that it is crazy to see them involved, but that they have earned it.

"Ajax, obviously it's crazy they're there," Vertonghen told the media, as quoted by Goal. "An even bigger surprise that Ajax is there than us, probably.

"I follow them every game, I speak to the people at the club, I know how good they are. I've watched every game.

"At the beginning in the Champions League they surprised everyone but now it is not a surprise any more. They are of this level, they are Champions League semi-final quality. That's how it is.

"I know how good they are, because obviously knocking Madrid and Juventus out is crazy. It will be an unbelievable battle between two positive sides."

Making the final is now the ultimate goal for both sides, knowing that one of Barcelona or Liverpool await the victors in Madrid next month.