Liverpool Loanee Allan Hoping to Spend '2 or 3 Years' With Fluminense & Delay Return to Anfield

By 90Min
April 19, 2019

Brazilian midfielder Allan has admitted that he is not keen on returning to Anfield once his loan with Fluminense expires this summer, and hopes to reach an agreement to remain in Brazil for the foreseeable future.

The 22-year-old left Liverpool on a six-month loan in February after returning early from his spell with Eintracht Frankfrut, and it appears he now wants to remain in his native country.

Andreas Schlichter/GettyImages

Speaking in a press conference (via Globo Esporte), Allan confessed that he is thoroughly enjoying life with Fluminense.

He said: “For me, I would stay here for two or three years. But it does not depend on me alone. I want to stay and show my football.


"I hope there’s an agreement with Fluminense to stay a little longer. I like the club, the city and I want to stay here.”


Allan has started just two games for his new side, but is expected to receive plenty of more opportunities going forward as other members of the squad battle injury and suspension.


He joined Liverpool in 2015 for a fee of around £500,000, but he is yet to make his first-team debut for the Reds. Instead, Allan has spent time on loan in Finland, Belgium and Cyprus, and he has also endured two challenging spells in the Bundesliga.

He turned out for Hertha BSC in the 2016/17 season, and recently spent the beginning of the current campaign with Frankfurt. However, he made just four appearances before his loan was cut short and he returned to Liverpool in January.


A versatile midfielder, Allan is comfortable with the ball at his feet, but also happy to use his athleticism to make an impact at both ends of the field. He has previously spent pre-season with Liverpool, but has failed to earn a spot in their first team.

