Unai Emery Set to Receive £75m Transfer Budget If He Can Secure Champions League Football

By 90Min
April 19, 2019

Arsenal manager Unai Emery will get a £75m transfer budget this summer if he can secure Champions League football, according to reports.

Arsenal are in contention to qualify for next season's Champions League as they currently sit in fourth place in the Premier League and are in the Europa League semi-finals.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

According to a report by Goal, qualifying for the Champions League will not drastically increase the funds Emery has available in the summer compared to this season, where Emery spent just over £71m.

The majority of that money was spent on goalkeeper Bernd Leno and midfielder Lucas Torreira .

The report states that Emery will have only £45m to spend if the Gunners don't qualify for next season's Champions League. Emery is reportedly looking for a replacement for Juventus-bound midfielder Aaron Ramsey and is also interested in signing a left-back and a winger.

He is also on the lookout for a new striker as Danny Welbeck, (who is currently out injured), is expected to leave the club when his contract expires in the summer.

Following their 1-0 victory over Napoli on Thursday, Arsenal progressed to the semi-finals of the Europa League where they will play Valencia. If the Gunners can find a way past their La Liga opposition, and win the tournament outright, they will be guaranteed a place in next season's Champions League.

They will look to solidify their place in the top four of the Premier League when they host Crystal Palace on Sunday afternoon.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message