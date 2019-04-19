Unai Emery Set to Receive £75m Transfer Budget If He Can Secure Champions League Football

Arsenal manager Unai Emery will get a £75m transfer budget this summer if he can secure Champions League football, according to reports.

Arsenal are in contention to qualify for next season's Champions League as they currently sit in fourth place in the Premier League and are in the Europa League semi-finals.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

According to a report by Goal, qualifying for the Champions League will not drastically increase the funds Emery has available in the summer compared to this season, where Emery spent just over £71m.

The majority of that money was spent on goalkeeper Bernd Leno and midfielder Lucas Torreira .

The report states that Emery will have only £45m to spend if the Gunners don't qualify for next season's Champions League. Emery is reportedly looking for a replacement for Juventus-bound midfielder Aaron Ramsey and is also interested in signing a left-back and a winger.

📊 Most wins in their first 50 games with Arsenal...



32 - Unai Emery

28 - George Allison

27 - George Graham

27 - Herbert Chapman

25 - Jack Crayston

24- Tom Whittaker

24 - George Swindin

23 - Arsène Wenger

23 - Don Howe



🎼 #ElMaestro pic.twitter.com/XbeDvaF7fz — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) April 18, 2019

He is also on the lookout for a new striker as Danny Welbeck, (who is currently out injured), is expected to leave the club when his contract expires in the summer.

Following their 1-0 victory over Napoli on Thursday, Arsenal progressed to the semi-finals of the Europa League where they will play Valencia. If the Gunners can find a way past their La Liga opposition, and win the tournament outright, they will be guaranteed a place in next season's Champions League.

They will look to solidify their place in the top four of the Premier League when they host Crystal Palace on Sunday afternoon.