Arsenal vs Crystal Palace: Unai Emery's Best Available Gunners Lineup

Arsenal host Crystal Palace on Sunday afternoon as Unai Emery and his team look to cement their spot in the top four of the Premier League.

With top four rivals Tottenham losing at Manchester City and Manchester United facing tricky a tricky trip to Everton on Sunday, a win for the Gunners could go a huge way to guaranteeing their place in next season's Champions League.

Following a battling victory away to Napoli on Thursday night, Emery faces a quick turnaround to prepare his side for Sunday's fixture against the Eagles. Injury to Aaron Ramsey and suspension to Sokratis will force the Spanish manager into some changes for this tie as the Gunners contend with a busy fixture schedule.

Here's a look at how the Gunners could line up for Sunday's clash...

Goalkeeper & Defenders

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Bernd Leno (GK) - After making way for Petr Cech for Thursday night's Europa League tie, Leno is expected to return between the sticks for Arsenal on Sunday. The German will be looking for a repeat of his last game, where he made a number of key saves on his way to a clean sheet against Watford.

Shkodran Mustafi (RB) - Suspension to centre back Sokratis may force Emery to rethink his back line. The former Valencia man could find himself at right back on Sunday with the tough job of keeping Wilfried Zaha quiet.

Konstantinos Mavropanos (CB) - The 21 year-old has spent much of this season injured, but recently returned to Emery's starting XI for their impressive victory at Vicarage Road. The Greek defender is expected to deputise once more in the absence of the suspended Sokratis.

Laurent Koscielny (CB) - Arsenal's skipper has been a mainstay in the team this year and will lead his side out at the Emirates on Sunday. His leadership will be key to overcoming a Palace team whose playing style is best suited to playing away.

Sead Kolasinac (LB) - The Bosnia international has spent most of this season playing at left wing-back, but may return to a more reserved role on Sunday afternoon. With Palace providing threat out wide, Kolasinac may have to restrict his usual attacking play.

Midfielders

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Matteo Guendouzi (CM) - The long-haired Frenchman sat out of Arsenal's battling win in Naples on Thursday, so Emery is likely to bring him in to freshen up the engine room.

Granit Xhaka (CM) - Thought to be carrying a knock from Thursday, the Swiss midfielder will be assessed closely going into Sunday. However, the 26 year-old is expected to make it and feature in Emery's starting team.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan (RM) - Having only featured as a substitute on Thursday night, the Armenian could come in to provide some fresher legs in an Arsenal midfield that has been hit by the injury to Aaron Ramsey.

Mesut Ozil (CAM) - As is the norm these days, Ozil did not start in both of Arsenal's previous two fixtures as they were both away from home. Now they return to the Emirates Stadium, the German is likely to regain his spot and attempt to break down a solid Eagles team.

Alex Iwobi (LM) - The Nigeria international impressed in the last Premier League outing at Watford. Having only featured from the bench on Thursday night, Iwobi is set to return to the team and look to cause problems for the Palace back line with his direct style of play.

Forward

Stuart Franklin/GettyImages

Alexandre Lacazette (ST) - With the busy fixture schedule at the end of the season, Emery has opted to rest one of his striking duo for Premier League games. Lacazette scored the crucial goal on Thursday night and this may be enough to earn him a starting spot on Sunday.