Barcelona and Real Sociedad will face off on Saturday, April 20 at Camp Nou in La Liga at 2:45 p.m. ET.

Barca played Huesca in their most recent La Liga match, which ended in a 0–0 draw.

Real Sociedad's most recent match also ended in a draw at 1–1. A goal in the first minute from Juanmi was tied by Eibar's Joan Jordan at the 85-minute mark.

How to watch the match:

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV channel: beIN SPORTS USA

Live stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.