Cardiff vs Liverpool: Neil Warnock's Best Available Bluebirds Lineup

By 90Min
April 20, 2019

Cardiff City welcome Liverpool to the Cardiff City Stadium on Sunday, as the Bluebirds bid to keep their Premier League survival hopes alive.

Cardiff clinched a crucial 2-0 win away to Brighton on Tuesday, which closed the gap between the two relegation rivals to just two points with four games remaining – a gap which grew to three points when Brighton drew with Wolves on Saturday.

Although the challenge of taking on a Liverpool team that has won eight consecutive matches may be daunting, Neil Warnock's men will go into Sunday's game rejuvenated and without fear - something which may even concern Jurgen Klopp.

The Bluebirds will be without midfielder Harry Arter, who picked up a calf injury against Burnley last weekend, but Warnock has a near full complement of players to choose from. Here's how Cardiff could lineup for Sunday's Premier League clash.

Goalkeeper and Defenders

Christopher Lee/GettyImages

Neil Etheridge (GK) - The Philippines international kept his ninth clean sheet of the season against Brighton.

Lee Peltier (RB) - The Liverpool-born defender has become Cardiff's first choice right-back in the second half of the season, making ten league starts since the turn of the year.

Bruno Ecuele Manga (CB) - Manga is still yet to miss a minute of this Premier League campaign, switching from full-back to centre-back in Sol Bamba's enforced absence.

Sean Morrison (CB) - The captain's vital header clinched the three points at the Amex Stadium on Tuesday - his first goal of the season.

Joe Bennett (LB) - Bennett picked up his third yellow card in as many games on Tuesday, and lining up against Mohamed Salah may result in a fourth this weekend.

Midfielders

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Aron Gunnarsson (DM) - Gunnarsson was substituted shortly after half-time against Brighton but Warnock confirmed post-match that it was merely a precautionary move.

Joe Ralls (CM) - Warnock described Ralls' performance in midweek as '12/10', after the midfielder came in to replace Arter to great effect.

Victor Camarasa (CM) - Camarasa's superb cross for Morrison's goal at the Amex showed once again how influential the Spaniard has been for Cardiff this season.

Forwards

Christopher Lee/GettyImages

Josh Murphy (RW) - Murphy was an unused substitute on Tuesday and his fresh legs could be vital for Cardiff, who are likely to be limited to counter attacks against Liverpool.

Oumar Niasse (ST) - Niasse is yet to score for the Bluebirds but a goal on Sunday could earn him Demba Ba-type cult hero status for those of a non-Liverpool persuasion. Did we mention he's on loan from Everton?

Junior Hoilett (LW) - Hoilett registered his first assist of the season against Brighton, setting up Nathaniel Mendez-Laing who curled a beauty into the far corner to give Cardiff the lead.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message