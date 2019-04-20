Jurgen Klopp Insists Liverpool 'Don't Feel Pressure' Ahead of Big Games in Europe & Premier League

By 90Min
April 20, 2019

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has praised the efforts of his side for still being in contention for both the Premier League and Champions League titles, but admits the club still aren't where they want to be. 

The Reds have reached the semi finals of the Champions League for a second successive season and will face a treble-chasing Barcelona over two legs, although their immediate attention will be on Premier League matters.

Klopp's side face Cardiff City this weekend, and could be kicking off in second place in the Premier League should Manchester City beat Tottenham, with the German demanding a final push from his side to make the 2018/19 campaign a trophy-laden one.  

Speaking to the club's official website, he said: "A lot of people reminded me that when I first came here I signed a three-year contract and I said in four years if we’re sat here we probably would have won something. It didn’t happen yet. 

"Both sides - the club and myself - have a wonderful commitment that we really try everything to make the club as successful as possible. How long it will take, I have no clue. The position we are now in I am really happy with. 

"Not that it is the final position where we want to be, but the awareness from outside of the club, where we are, second time in the Champions League semi final – that is really special. It’s a good moment but it’s not where we want to be at the end. We have a lot to improve."

Klopp is on the cusp of becoming Liverpool's first manager since Joe Fagan in 1983/84 to win both the league and Champions League in the same season, although he's claimed the Reds still aren't feeling the pressure. 

He added: "We still don’t feel the pressure. We see and feel it as an opportunity. 

"We have these unbelievably strong opponents. We have to win all our games, which is difficult enough, and on the other side our opponent is City. That makes life not easy. In the Champions League the situation is the same, we play Barcelona.

"There are not a lot of stronger teams in the world out there so how can we think we are halfway through? We are in it. That’s it. And if you are in it, you can win it and that is what we try."

