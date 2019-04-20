Kevin De Bruyne Could Miss Man Utd Clash After Suffering Injury During 1-0 Win Over Tottenham

Manchester City fans will be holding their breathe after Kevin De Bruyne was forced off during their 1-0 win over Tottenham due to a leg injury.

The home side got off to the perfect start with youngster Phil Foden heading home from close range to give City the lead, but there was then a moment of concern when De Bruyne went down clutching his left leg.



The Belgian has already missed almost four months of action this campaign due to injuries in both his left and right knees, and he was forced off on Saturday after just 38 minutes with an apparent leg injury.

Speaking to BBC Sport after the game, Pep Guardiola admitted that whilst he doesn't know the full extent to the injury he is fearful the midfielder could be out of Wednesday night's crucial Manchester derby at Old Trafford.

He said: "I didn't speak with him or the doctors but it's a muscular injury. I don't know how big the impact is. We will see tomorrow - but I think the next game he will be out."

City went on to win the game and in doing so climbed above Liverpool into first place in the Premier League, although the injury certainly put a dampener on the mood around the stadium.



De Bruyne has been a key part to City's title challenge since his return from injury in December, and with an FA Cup final against Watford coming up in the not-too distant future Guardiola and the fans will certainly be hoping the injury isn't as serious as initially feared.

