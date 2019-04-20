Man Utd Women Seal FA Women's Championship Title With Emphatic 7-0 Victory Over Crystal Palace

By 90Min
April 20, 2019

Manchester United Women have been crowned as winners of the FA Women's Championship after an emphatic 7-0 win over Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Goals from Lizzie Arnot, Leah Galton, Jess Sigsworth and four (4) from Lauren James sealed the victory at a canter, as United crowned their promotion to the FA Women's Super League with the title.

Casey Stoney's side had already sealed promotion with a 5-0 victory over Aston Villa on Wednesday, and went one better as they ran riot against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Clashes against Millwall Lionesses and Lewes lie in wait for United in the coming weeks, but Saturday's victory will ensure a party atmosphere at those games as Stoney's side have the chance to celebrate their title triumph in style.

Having been eliminated from the FA Women's Cup at the hands of Reading in March, Saturday's victory ensures that United are promoted to the top flight with silverware to show for an impressive season.

Arsenal and Manchester City are currently battling it out for the Women's Super League title this season, with the north Londoners just a point clear of their rivals at the top of the league – and United's promotion to the top flight is sure to spice things up further next season.

