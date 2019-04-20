Manchester United Will Listen to Offers for Romelu Lukaku Amid Interest From European Giants

By 90Min
April 20, 2019

Manchester United are considering cashing in on Belgium international striker Romelu Lukaku as part of their rebuilding process at the end of the season.

The 25-year-old has fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's arrival in December, with the Norwegian manager appearing to favour a quicker front line where Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial can rotate through the middle.

Lukaku has slowly started to feature more regularly after starting just one league match in Solskjaer's first eight games in charge, but the Telegraph claim United are still open to selling the forward if the price is right.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

The former Everton and Chelsea striker has been talking up a potential move to Italy throughout the season, while Lukaku's agent Federico Pastorello has also appeared to be trying to put the forward in the shop window.

Serie A giants Inter have been linked with Lukaku while they continue to sweat over the future of Mauro Icardi, while Juventus could also enter the race if Antonio Conte - who tried to sign the striker in 2017 - replaces Massimiliano Allegri at the end of the season.

Paris Saint-Germain have been mentioned as a potential suitor for Lukaku, and Bayern Munich are keeping one eye on the forward's situation at Old Trafford but could be deterred by his £255k a week wages.

Lukaku had a stunning start to his career at Manchester United following a £75m move from Everton last season, scoring 27 goals and claiming nine assists across all competitions.

But the forward's 16-goal haul this campaign has left some of the decision-makers in the north-west scratching their heads over his long-term future at the club.

