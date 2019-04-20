West Ham 2-2 Leicester: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Foxes Fight Back for Dramatic Late Draw

By 90Min
April 20, 2019

Leicester twice came from behind to snatch a 2-2 draw late on away to West Ham at the London Stadium in an entertaining Premier League clash on Saturday.

West Ham started much the better team and capitalised on their early dominance through a fine Michail Antonio header 37 minutes into the first half, the winger converting an excellent cross from Mark Noble to cap a strong start from the Hammers.

The Hammers continued to look strong in the second half but Leicester grew into the game after the interval with more threatening attacking spells, and Jamie Vardy was on hand to equalise on the 67th minute, nipping ahead of Fabian Balbuena to turn home a Ben Chilwell cross.

West Ham responded well to the visitors' reply, and Lucas Perez made a quick impact after coming on with ten minutes remaining. The striker was only on the pitch for three minutes before he fired home a rebound from an initial Pedro Obiang effort to haul the Hammers ahead again.

Five minutes were added on as stoppage time though, and Leicester capitalised with another fightback. Harvey Barnes was slipped through on goal, and the youngster produced a fine finish across Lukasz Fabianski to snatch the equaliser and his first Premier League goal.

WEST HAM

Key Talking Point

Manuel Pellegrini opted for an attacking team selection which featured an offensive quartet of Marko Arnautovic, Felipe Anderson, Michail Antonio and Robert Snodgrass all in the starting lineup, and the Hammers were rewarded with a strong start which saw them take control.

The home side carried the game to Leicester early on, taking the initiative and driving at Leicester as Pellegrini's team selection appeared to indicate was the intention. 

Antonio provided effective power and purpose from the right flank, as was best displayed through his opening goal in which he produced a strong header to give his side the lead, though Arnautovic and Anderson did not match the same levels of attacking intensity.

Player Ratings

Starting XI: Fabianski (6); Zabaleta (6), Balbuena (6), Ogbonna (6), Masuaku (7); Rice (7); Antonio (7), Noble (7*), Snodgrass (7), Anderson (5); Arnautovic (5)

Lucas Perez

Substitutes: Obiang (6), Perez (6), Wilshere (N/A)

STAR MAN - Antonio and Snodgrass produced influential attacking displays, but Mark Noble once again proved why he remains so important to the Hammers with another strong all-round display.

FBL-ENG-PR-WEST HAM-LEICESTER

The West Ham captain held things together for his side in the middle of the park with typical composure and leadership, and provided a fine reminder of his technical ability with a decisive cross to assist Antonio for the home side's opening goal.

LEICESTER

Key Talking Point

Brendan Rodgers sides typically dominate football matches, but Leicester struggled to get on the ball at the London Stadium anywhere near as much as the Irishman would expect of his team.

Jamie Vardy struggled to get into the game as the Foxes failed to take any consistent control over proceedings, leaving the visitors devoid of any real attacking threat in the first half as a result of their danger man being largely nullified.

Rodgers dropped Harvey Barnes in favour of the more industrious Marc Albrighton, but the youngster was brought on early in the second half and his introduction coincided with Leicester growing into the game in the second half as the Foxes fought back after the break.

Player Ratings

Starting XI: Schmeichel (6); Pereira (6), Evans (6), Maguire (7), Chilwell (7); Albrighton (5), Ndidi (6), Tielemans (6), Gray (6); Maddison (7*), Vardy (7)

Harvey Barnes,James Maddison,Ricardo Pereira,Harry Maguire,Jamie Vardy,Youri Tielemans

Substitutes: Barnes (7), Ihenacho (N/A), Mendy (N/A)

STAR MAN - Leicester lacked the levels of control and flair which have come to be expected of Brendan Rodgers' bright attacking stars in recent weeks, but James Maddison was typically the one Foxes player who always looked to make something happen for his side. 

The midfielder has a strong creative brain, always looking to get on the turn and find a key pass, and grew into the game even more following the introduction of Harvey Barnes as the pair linked up well.

Looking Ahead

West Ham travel to face Tottenham away in a huge London derby in the Premier League next Saturday, whilst Leicester have a couple of extra days to prepare for their clash with Arsenal at the King Power Stadium next Monday night.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message