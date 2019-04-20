Wilfried Zaha Hints at Summer Exit With Admission of Champions League Ambition

Wilfried Zaha has admitted that he may be prepared to leave Crystal Palace in search of Champions League football.

The forward has been the Eagles' star man in attack once more this season, scoring eight goals and contributing as many assists in 30 Premier League games this term, after signing a five-year deal worth £130,000-a-week last summer.

#Enough



We are making a stand against racist abuse.



We recognise that our platforms come with responsibility, and so we are using our voice to stand against racist abuse.



Together, we are calling on social media platforms and footballing bodies to do more! pic.twitter.com/T6gckc9LnP — Wilfried Zaha (@wilfriedzaha) April 19, 2019

However, Zaha has often been linked with a move away from Selhurst Park to a host of Champions League sides, having failed to make the grade during a spell with Manchester United earlier in his career.

The Palace forward told the Mail this week: "I'm too ambitious. And not just ambitious to play for a top club, but to win things at club level and with the Ivory Coast.

"For me to be better to achieve what I know I am capable of, I have to aim to play at the very highest level, to win trophies. I'm blessed to have come this far in my playing career but I feel like there is so much more to offer.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

"I have to experience Champions League. I just need the opportunity, that's it. I'll do the rest."

Zaha made just two appearances during an ill-fated two-year spell with Manchester United from 2013-2015, failing to score a goal for the Red Devils, and was twice loaned back to Palace as well as once to Cardiff before returning permanently to south London in 2015.

A return to his best form at Selhurst Park has seen Zaha consistently linked with a move away once more, with Borussia Dortmund linked with the forward in recent times.

Palace are currently 13th in the Premier League and, at 26, Zaha's hopes of returning to the elite level could be decided in the summer.