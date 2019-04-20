Wolves 0-0 Brighton: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Seagulls Hold On for Vital Point

Brighton managed to end a run of four consecutive Premier League defeats with a hard-fought 0-0 draw against Wolves at Molineux.

Wolves' Diogo Jota looked the most threatening player in the first half, flashing a shot just wide of Mat Ryan's right-hand post just past the half-hour mark before seeing another effort graze the crossbar on the stroke of half time.

The hosts struck the woodwork again after the interval through Jota's glancing header on 73 minutes, before Ryan was out quickly to smother Leander Dendoncker on the rebound.

Wolves continued to lay siege to the Brighton goal but couldn't break down Chris Hughton's side, as both teams earned a share of the spoils come full time.

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

Key Talking Point





Nuno Espirito Santo must be wondering how his side didn't come away with a win against Brighton, especially considering the number of chances they created.

Diogo Jota, who was their best player, was particularly dangerous, hitting the woodwork twice while Ryan was on hand to thwart both the aforementioned forward and Dendoncker with vital blocks.

FT | #WOL 0-0 #BHA



It's all over at Molineux. Wolves pressed and pressed for a goal but couldn't break the visitors down and the sides share a point. #WOLBHA



⏱🐺 pic.twitter.com/PCaE46VI9D — Wolves (@Wolves) April 20, 2019

Strange team Wolves they give the decent teams a really good game but seem to struggle against the poorer ones — Don (@NUFCDon) April 20, 2019

There's no doubt that Wolves have enjoyed an outstanding season, which could end with a seventh-place finish and Europa League football next season, but it's in games against teams at the foot of the table that they've struggled.

Prior to the game, Wolves had a better points-per-game ratio against the current top six (1.3) than the current bottom six (1.1), highlighting where improvements can be made next season.

Player Ratings





Starting XI: Patricio (6); Bennett (6), Coady (6), Boly (6); Doherty (6), Gibbs-White (6), Neves (7), Moutinho (7), Jonny (6); Jimenez (6), Jota (8*).

Substitutes: Vinagre (7), Dendoncker (7), Traore (N/A).

STAR MAN

How Diogo Jota didn't come away with at least one goal is a mystery, but he was the best player on the pitch at Molineux.

He struck the woodwork in both halves, while his movement saw him pop up in a number of dangerous positions, but couldn't quite make the most of them.

Wow. Have no idea how Brighton aren't 1-0 down at Wolves. Diogo Jota's header from Raul Jimenez's cross hits the post, then Mat Ryan somehow smothers Leander Dendocker's effort from close range. Great stop. #Wolves 0-0 #BHAFC #PLonNBC — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) April 20, 2019





Diogo Jota is too good for Wolves tbh. — TOM4/20 (@Aerxnn) April 20, 2019





Wolves needs to make sure they keep Raul and Diogo Jota next season — Steve S. Bosch (@Steve_S_Bosch) April 20, 2019

BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION

Key Talking Point





Chris Hughton's side were certainly on the back foot for the majority of the first half, although the general consensus was that he was happy to take a point away from Molineux.

They set up with a five-man midfield to try and stifle their opposition, which did happen the longer the game went on, before trying to nick a goal on a counter-attack (or a long-range strike that went just over, in the case of Beram Kayal).

The goals have dried up for Brighton but it's a big point at Molineux. They are three points ahead of Cardiff and five behind Burnley. — Phil Bird (@PhilBirdBFC) April 20, 2019

Huge point for Brighton. Wolves once again shutter against the bottom four. #WOLBHA — Nathan Ridley (@nathan_ridley_) April 20, 2019

Massive point for Brighton 👏 — Paul Thomas #LevienOut #KaplanOut (@NeathJack1) April 20, 2019

Most importantly though for the visitors was to not to lose the game, which was easier said than done, with Jota hitting the woodwork twice, while Shane Duffy and Lewis Dunk had to withstand plenty of pressure towards the end of the game.

To their credit however, they managed to hold on for what could prove to be a vital point in their fight to avoid relegation - ending a run of five consecutive defeats in the process.

Player Ratings





Starting XI: Ryan (7*); Bruno (6), Duffy (7), Dunk (7), Bong (6); Gross (6), Stephens (6), Propper (N/A); March (6), Murray (6), Izquierdo (5).

Substitutes: Kayal (6), Bernardo (5).

STAR MAN



Take your pick from either Shane Duffy or Lewis Dunk, who headed pretty much everything that came into their box, or the goalkeeper Mat Ryan, who produced vital saves at key moments of the game.

With his save to deny Dendoncker what looked like a certain goal, Ryan just edges his centre-backs, as he looked an assured presence in a huge game for Brighton.

Suprise suprise where was our defence again left to ryan — Paul Dixon (@PaulDix60064471) April 20, 2019

Looking Ahead





Next for Wolves is one of the Premier League's top six - who they've enjoyed playing this season - in Arsenal, who they welcome to Molineux on Wednesday.

Brighton meanwhile are also in midweek action, as they travel to London to face Champions League semi-finalists Tottenham.