Young WSL Stars Dominate PFA Women's Players' Player of the Year Award Shortlist

By 90Min
April 20, 2019

Chelsea midfielder Erin Cuthbert is among three WSL players who have been shortlisted for both the PFA Women's Players' Player of the Year and the Young Player of the Year gong.

The Scotland international has scored six goals in the league this season to help Chelsea into the top three, sitting eight points behind Manchester City and nine behind league leaders Arsenal.

Cuthbert, 20, is one of three players in the FA Women's Super League to be nominated for both awards, alongside Manchester City midfielder Keira Walsh and Arsenal goal machine Vivianne Miedema.

Getty Images/GettyImages

Walsh, who has spent over four years in their senior side, has picked up one goal and five assists from midfield this season.

Arsenal's Miedema has been at the centre of their title challenge this season. Having arrived from Bayern Munich in 2017, the 22-year-old is leading the goalscoring charts having found the back of the net 20 times – a new WSL record. 

Elsewhere on the Player of the Year shortlist for the senior players, Steph Houghton and Nikita Parris make up the hat-trick of Manchester City players in contention. Chelsea forward Ji So-yun, who won the award in 2015, is also shortlisted.

For the Young Player of the Year, Georgia Stanway (another City star) is being considered, as well as West Ham's Swiss forward Alisha Lehmann.

Sophie Baggaley of Bristol City makes up the nominations for the Young Player of the Year. The 22-year-old is the only goalkeeper who makes an appearance in either of the four men's or women's PFA shortlists.

Shortlist: PFA Women's Players' Player of the Year


Steph Houghton (Manchester City), Nikita Parris (Manchester City), Keira Walsh (Manchester City), Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea), Ji So-yun (Chelsea), Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal).

Shortlist: PFA Women's Young Players' Player of the Year


Keira Walsh (Manchester City), Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea), Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal), Georgia Stanway (Manchester City), Alisha Lehmann (West Ham), Sophie Baggaley (Bristol City).

