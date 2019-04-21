Chelsea vs Burnley: Sean Dyche's Best Available Clarets Lineup

Burnley travel to London to face Chelsea on Monday night, as the Clarets seem to have secured their Premier League survival once more.

Last week's 2-0 win over Cardiff City looks to have brought Burnley out of a relegation battle with four games to spare, continuing their good form of three consecutive wins.

Sean Dyche has a full squad available for the trip to Stamford Bridge and it is unlikely that there will be many changes from the victory over Cardiff.

Here's how the Clarets could line up against Chelsea on Monday.

Goalkeeper and Defenders

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

Tom Heaton (GK) - The 33-year-old has regained his place from Joe Hart as the Burnley number one during the second half of the season, making 15 consecutive starts.

Matthew Lowton (RB) - After an 11-game absence, Lowton has started the previous two league matches, both victories over Bournemouth and Cardiff.

James Tarkowski (CB) - The England international has missed just three Premier League games this season for Burnley and he should make his 100th appearance on Monday against Chelsea.

Ben Mee (CB) - Fortunate not to have conceded a penalty against Cardiff when Mike Dean decided to reverse his decision for Mee's handball.

Charlie Taylor (LB) - Taylor was also on the right end of a questionable Dean decision after he brought down Aron Gunnarsson in the box during the second half.

Midfielders

Matthew Lewis/GettyImages

Jeff Hendrick (RM) - The versatile Irishman has made the switch from the middle to the right side of midfield since the turn of the year.

Jack Cork (CM) - Cork has started all but one of Burnley's league games and the midfielder will return to Stamford Bridge to face his former club on Monday.

Ashley Westwood (CM) - No player has more assists to their name for Burnley than Westwood this season (seven).

Dwight McNeil (LM) - The 19-year-old has enjoyed a strong breakthrough season at Turf Moor and McNeil is in fine form, with two goals and an assist in his last four games.

Forwards

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

Chris Wood (ST) - Last Saturday's match winner, Wood's brace against Cardiff took him into double figures in the Premier League this campaign.





Ashley Barnes (ST) - Barnes seems to love playing against the big six - the Austrian international has scored against Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham this season.