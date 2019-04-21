Everton will host Manchester United on Sunday in Premier League action at Goodison Park.

United has lost three of its last four matches, with the latest defeat coming against Barcelona on Tuesday in the Champions League quarter-final.

Everton has won three of its last four matches but will be without midfielder Andre Gomes for its next three contests. Gomes was handed a three-game suspension for appearing to stomp on Fulham striker Aleksander Mitrovic last weekend. The incident came during stoppage time, with the Toffees losing 2–0 to Fulham.

Here's how to watch Sunday's match:

Time: 8:30 a.m. ET

TV Channel: NBCSN, Telemundo

