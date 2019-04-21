Everton vs. Manchester United Live Stream, TV Channel: How to Watch Premier League

Find out how to watch Everton vs. Manchester United on Sunday, April 21.

By Jenna West
April 21, 2019

Everton will host Manchester United on Sunday in Premier League action at Goodison Park.

United has lost three of its last four matches, with the latest defeat coming against Barcelona on Tuesday in the Champions League quarter-final.

Everton has won three of its last four matches but will be without midfielder Andre Gomes for its next three contests. Gomes was handed a three-game suspension for appearing to stomp on Fulham striker Aleksander Mitrovic last weekend. The incident came during stoppage time, with the Toffees losing 2–0 to Fulham.

Here's how to watch Sunday's match:

Time: 8:30 a.m. ET

TV Channel: NBCSN, Telemundo

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on fuboTV or anytime, anywhere here.

