Mauricio Pochettino Expects Tottenham Keeper Hugo Lloris to Return Against Brighton

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino expects Hugo Lloris to return to the side against Brighton on Tuesday night, having missed the 1-0 defeat against Manchester City on Saturday.

The Spurs captain was forced to pull out of the squad for the City game on Friday evening and did not travel with the team to the Manchester.

However, the French international should be ready in time to face the Seagulls, with his manager revealing that he only has a minor problem.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

As reported by Football.London, Pochettino told reporters: "He has suffered a small muscle problem.

"Hopefully it's not a big issue and he can be ready for Tuesday.

"It would be a risk for him to play [against City] and that's why we decided to leave him in London."

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

The Spurs boss has plenty of injury concerns ahead of the visit of Brighton with a quartet of players currently unavailable.

Moussa Sissoko (groin), Erik Lamela (hamstring) and Serge Aurier (hamstring) all remain on the sidelines for the foreseeable future while star striker Harry Kane (ankle) is set to miss the rest of the league season, although he could be fit for the Champions League final if Tottenham get past Ajax in their semi.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

Spurs and England duo Dele Alli and Eric Dier were both withdrawn at the weekend along with centre back Toby Alderweireld, however there is no indication from the club that any of them were taken off because of injury.

All three are therefore expected to start on Tuesday in a must-win clash for Tottenham if they are to remain in the Premier League top four come the end of the season.