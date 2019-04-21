Mohamed Salah to Match Former Liverpool Pair's Record if He Nets Against Cardiff on Sunday

Mohamed Salah could join Luis Suarez and Robbier Fowler in the Liverpool record books if he finds the net against Cardiff on Sunday, or indeed in any of his club's remaining Premier League fixtures.

Liverpool travel to Cardiff knowing they have to win to keep the pressure on Manchester City, after their title rivals secured a 1-0 victory over Tottenham on Saturday.

Should the Egyptian score against the Bluebirds on Sunday he will have reached 20 goals in consecutive league seasons, something only Fowler and Suarez have achieved at the club before, as per Opta.

Jurgen Klopp's men head into the clash as favourites to win, and should they clinch three points it will extend their winning run to nine matches in all competitions, which includes Liverpool's Champions League win over Porto in midweek - in which Salah notched one of his side's four goals.

Last season the 26 year old scored a staggering 32 goals which earned him the PFA Player of the Year award, and has continued his goalscoring form this campaign, albeit at a less glittering pace.

Fowler first achieved the feat during the 1994/95 and 1995/96 seasons when he bagged 53 goals and picked up consecutive Young Player of the Year awards. In the case of Suarez, he scored 54 league goals across the 2012/12 and 2013/14 seasons as Liverpool narrowly missed out on the Premier League title in his final season at the club.

Salah could trump the two though, with this season's title race likely to go down to the wire, as neither of the other strikers managed to win a league crown during their time with the Reds, as the club bid to end a 29 year wait for a top flight title.