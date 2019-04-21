Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Warns Alexis Sanchez and Man Utd Teammates About Perils of Complacency

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has advised Alexis Sanchez and the entire squad not to rest on their laurels as the Norwegian prepares to rebuild his side in the coming transfer windows.

The Red Devils are currently in sixth position in the Premier League and were resoundingly beaten by Barcelona in their Champions League quarter-final meeting, the side having now lost five of their last six matches in all competitions. Sanchez has had his season curtailed by injury, making just five starts since Solskjaer's arrival at Old Trafford in December as rumours circulate of a summer exit for the Chilean.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Speaking to the Telegraph, the 1999 Champions League winner was clear on his stance regarding Sanchez and other members of his squad who have been sub-par this year. He declared: "As a club we cannot carry players.

"Everyone has to take ownership, keep improving, show that hunger that you want to get better individually and as a team. I'm not just talking about Alexis.

"Everyone is under the same demands," the United coach continued. "But if we are talking about Alexis, he hasn't been lucky with injuries. Since I came in, he's had two long-term injuries and that hasn't been beneficial to him.

"Some other players have had injuries as well. But I see the characters we have. I am looking at who we should keep, who we should move on. Alexis has got a fantastic talent when he's at his best level. Now we want him performing for us," Solskjaer stated.

Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

Despite plans to rid his team of deadwood and begin moulding them in his own image, the 46-year-old was under no impressions that the task would be easy. He went on: "It is a rebuild. We know it's going to take a few windows - and we're not going to get six or seven players in.





"It's about culture as well. Are they fit enough? Are they hungry enough? Do they want this enough? Do they want to give everything to the team? Or do they think only about themselves?"