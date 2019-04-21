Pep Guardiola Vows to 'Fight Until the End' as Manchester City Reclaim Top Spot With Tottenham Win

Manchester City overcame Tottenham by a narrow 1-0 margin in the Premier League's early kick-off. Academy product Phil Foden was on hand with the goal as the Citizens once again leapfrogged Liverpool into top spot.

The title race is not over by a long way, with Liverpool trailing just a point behind and with Pep Guardiola's side travelling to Manchester United for their next fixture. Some expected the defending champions to slip against a Spurs side that eliminated from the Champions League in midweek.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

But Manchester City showed enough poise and grit to successfully navigate the tricky fixture. It wasn't quite the same spectacle as that 4-3 thriller but it was enough to keep City on course. Guardiola was thrilled with his player's efforts and vowed to keep fighting until the last day.

"It was a real tough game after our mental defeat on Wednesday and we knew we could have lost the Premier League today,' he told BBC Sport. "I could not have done what my players have done today."





"We've been on a remarkable run, playing against an incredible team like Tottenham and fighting for the Premier League with the best Liverpool team ever, one of the best teams I've seen in my life. We'll fight until the end and see how far we get."





Homegrown starlet Foden bagged his first Premier League goal for the club and what an important one it could turn out to be. Guardiola was also full of praise for his tenacious attacker who is quickly developing into a top talent.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

"He's [Foden] so dynamic and adds extra intensity into our game. I wanted more attack and aggression in the box and he brings that to us with his work and ability. He did well today against top players," he added.