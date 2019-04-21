Rafael Benitez Provides Injury Update After Key Duo Limp Off During Southampton Victory

Rafael Benitez has provided an injury update on Miguel Almiron, while Fabian Schar was also forced to limp off during Newcastle's 3-1 win over Southampton on Saturday.

The win all but secured the Magpies' Premier League status for another year thanks to Aoze Perez's hat-trick, however the game was marred by the loss of two key players at St James' Park, as new signing Almiron suffered a hamstring strain and Schar also picked up an unknown injury.

Speaking after the match, as quoted by ChronicleLive, Benitez confessed that the Paraguayan might not return before the end of the season, cutting short the 25-year-old's campaign after an impressive start to life in the Premier League.

"It is his (Almiron) first injury of this type. He was doing well and the fans love him," the Spaniard said.

"He was working very hard, and it is not easy for a player who was doing well in another country, at a massive club in front of 52,000 fans, to then get injured and maybe have to be out for the rest of the season."

The injury sustained to Swiss defender Schar is not yet known, and a prognosis on whether he will return for any of Newcastle's remaining three league matches is yet to be decided.

While Almiron is likely to miss his club's final fixtures, the injury is not considered to be serious enough and he should be available for his country's involvement in the Copa America this summer.

Despite failing to score or assist in his ten Premier League matches, Almiron has won the hearts of Magpies' supporters with some impressive displays in Benitez's forward line, while Schar has cemented his role in Newcastle's defence with some commanding showings as well as scoring some fine goals in the north East.