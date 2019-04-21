Serie A Release Statement Concerning 'Unacceptable' Incidents of Racial Abuse in Italian Football

Serie A has branded recent incidents of racial abuse in Italian football as 'unacceptable' and have vowed to do everything in their power to prevent any future episodes.

Inter received a two-match stadium ban earlier in the season after monkey chants were directed towards Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly and the Nerazzurri have been charged with two more instances of racial abuse since. Juventus players Moise Kean and Blaise Matuidi were also subject to abuse from Cagliari supporters at the start of April, but no punishments have been handed out.

After Juventus forward Moise Kean was racially abused by Cagliari supporters last night, swift, decisive action must be taken



And that means extended stadium bans or points deductions.



— Kick It Out

A spokesperson for Serie A has commented on the matter, saying (via ESPN): "Lega Serie A strongly condemns the racist episodes and the spreading of discriminatory chanting and violent images on social media as has occurred in these past few days.

"Sport should herald respect, inclusion and the togetherness in harmony -- values which are at the base of the social initiatives Lega Serie A has always promoted."

Critics, such as the organisation Kick It Out, have suggested that Italian football doesn't take the matter seriously enough and current punishments are far from suitable.

The spokesperson for Serie A claimed that the league is doing its best to rectify this and assured that everything will be done to kick racism out of Italian football.

"It is not acceptable to hear intolerant, verbal attacks in our stadiums and, like in the past, with recent modifications to the Sporting Justice code, thanks to the work from Lega Serie A and the FIGC, we will do everything in our power to supervise and prevent any similar incidents."