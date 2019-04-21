Report: Tottenham, PSG Eye Move for Wilfried Zaha

Tottenham have joined the race to sign Wilfried Zaha in the summer with PSG ready to splash the cash to sign the wantaway Crystal Palace forward.

The Ivory Coast international has once again expressed his desire to leave Selhurst Park with the 26-year-old desperate to play Champions League football next season.

With Zaha's position now clear, PSG are ready to pay £65m to bring the player to the French capital. But according to the Express, however, Tottenham are ready to hijack such a bid in an attempt to keep the player in London.

Mauricio Pochettino's side have been closely monitoring the Ivorian's progress this season, sending scouts to watch the player on numerous occasions, being impressed with the resulting reports.

Zaha is the highest paid player at Palace, earning around £130k per week, with PSG ready to offer Roy Hodgson's star an increased pay packet to ensure he plays in Ligue 1 next season. Meanwhile, Spurs have been constantly linked to the player in recent windows although do not possess the same spending power as the French side.

In an Eagles side that have struggled in the Premier League this season, Zaha has managed eight goals and a further three assists in a disappointing campaign for the club, who currently sit in 14th.

Should Hodgson's side cash in on their star player in the summer it would free up substantial funds for the club to invest themselves, however they would surely be unwilling to let their second highest scorer this season leave south London.

Palace are not mathematically safe from relegation yet but are eight points clear of 18th place Cardiff ahead of their trip north of the capital to face Arsenal on Sunday.