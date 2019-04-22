Alaves vs Barcelona: Ernesto Valverde's Best Available Blaugrana Lineup

Barcelona take on Alaves at Mendizorrotza Stadium this Tuesday night, with Ernesto Valverde's men needing just six more points to wrap up a second La Liga title in a row.

They were lethargic during a 2-1 victory over Real Sociedad on Saturday, goals from Clement Lenglet and Jordi Alba ensuring the Catalans kept a nine point lead over Atletico Madrid in second. That result keeps their hopes of a treble alive, with the midweek Champions League victory over Manchester United seeing Barça into the semi-finals of the competition, whilst Valencia lie waiting in the Copa del Rey final next month.

Hosts Alaves are winless in their last five fixtures and drew 2-2 against Valladolid last time out. They are now in eighth position, three points off of a Europa League qualification place.

Here's the side Valverde could select for the clash.

Goalkeeper & Defenders

OSCAR DEL POZO/GettyImages

Marc-Andre ter Stegen (GK) - The German goalkeeper was on song against Sociedad, making several crucial saves during the contest. His double stop in the closing stages of the first half in particular showcased his excellent reflexes and positioning.

Nelson Semedo (RB) - After joining from Benfica in 2017 Semedo has struggled to nail down a starting berth. He has shown occasional flashes of the talent that coaxed €31.5m out of the Barcelona coffers, but consistency has been his downfall.

Gerard Pique (CB) - Despite an underwhelming display on Saturday, this is widely considered to be Pique's best season in blue and red, with Valverde regularly calling upon the Barça stalwart to lead his defensive unit.

Clement Lenglet (CB) - The Frenchman's deft header against Sociedad on the stroke of half time was pivotal, breaking the deadlock for his misfiring side. It capped a fine all-round display from Lenglet, justifying his continued selection in Valverde's lineups.

Jordi Alba (LB) - Like his defensive compatriot, Alba grabbed an important goal to give his team the lead. It was a lovely goal, too, the full-back stepping inside before sweeping an effort into the far corner with his weak foot.

Midfielders

Aitor Alcalde/GettyImages

Sergio Busquets (CDM) - Without Busquets keeping things ticking over on the weekend, Barcelona appeared lost, aimlessly spraying the ball around. His arrival towards the end of the match brought impetus and purpose to the heart of their midfield.

Arturo Vidal (RCM) - It was a high-energy showing from Vidal against La Real, though it lacked any end product. He was dogged and bullish, but ultimately failed to offer much in an attacking capacity; he will be keen to prove his worth against Alaves.

Arthur (LCM) - The young Brazilian playmaker is a superb distributor of the ball, linking up well with teammates and creating space with his intelligent movement. He is looking like a very savvy purchase after arriving in the summer.

Forwards

LLUIS GENE/GettyImages

Lionel Messi (RW) - It may have been an indifferent night for Messi on Saturday, but no one in world football doubts his extraordinary ability. His 45 goals in all competitions are fuelling Barcelona's charge for glory in La Liga, the Copa del Rey and the Champions League.

Philippe Coutinho (LW) - Valverde has downplayed the apparent rift between the Camp Nou faithful and Coutinho that has surfaced in recent weeks. However, his ill-advised celebration against United will have vexed fans, leaving the onus on him to make amends if he is to have a future in Catalonia.

Luis Suarez (ST) - The Uruguayan has been fruitful in front of goal this year, yet no longer seems capable of producing the tireless, genius performances that characterised his early career. He is now more of a predatory poacher than the eminent threat that terrorised Premier League defences.