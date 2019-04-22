Brendan Rodgers Outlines Summer Transfer Plans After Leicester's Dramatic Draw With West Ham

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has said he is looking to add to his options in the wide positions this summer, after watching his side battle to a point against West Ham at the weekend.

Rodgers has won four of his seven matches in charge of the Foxes since taking over last month, and though they have fired themselves back into European contention, he is expected to reinvent his squad once the transfer window opens.

He has predominantly used Demarai Gray and Harvey Barnes - who scored a stoppage time equaliser from the bench against the Irons - in the wide positions, but granted Marc Albrighton some much needed game time on Saturday after a spell on the sidelines with injury.

Despite the success enjoyed by his current options out wide, however, Rodgers spoke about the players available to him, telling reporters (via Leicester Mercury) that it's an area he is looking to strengthen in order to balance the squad.

“We need different types of players," he said. “My teams have always had one winger with one who can play more inside so it is something we need to look at in terms of the balance.

“In terms of those three, Marc has the experience and the other two are still developing, but it is great to have that combination."

Rodgers' decision to leave out Barnes, who had started every previous match under him, was met with some confusion, but it paid off when the 21-year-old emerged from the bench to score his first ever Leicester goal.

"I wanted to take a little bit of pressure off Harvey because since he has come back he has done very well and there has been a lot of talk around him about getting his first goal," Rodgers added.

“Sometimes he needs to come into a game and make an impact and that can relieve the pressure. When he came on I thought he was very good so I am pleased for him.

“He is a young boy with a lot of potential and a lot of growth still to come from him, but it is so nice for him to be able to celebrate in front of the supporters and it is another late goal, which again shows the physicality of the team as well as the spirit.”