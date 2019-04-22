Kylian Mbappe Ends Talk of Move to Real Madrid by Confirming He Will Stay at PSG Next Season

By 90Min
April 22, 2019

Paris Saint-Germain wonderkid Kylian Mbappe has stated that he will remain with the club next season, bringing the speculation of a move to Real Madrid this summer to an end.

Zinedine Zidane is thought to be a huge fan of the forward and was linked with a blockbuster move for Mbappe as part of his summer squad overhaul.

However, speaking to Canal+ following PSG's 3-1 win over Monaco on Sunday, Mbappe put an end to the speculation around his future.

He said: "I'm staying at PSG. I joined the PSG project. I'm happy for Real Madrid if Zizou has returned. I will watch the matches as a fan."

The links to Los Blancos strengthened recently following Mbappe's public bust-up with manager Thomas Tuchel. Speaking to Canal+ after their shock 5-1 defeat at the hands of Lille, Mbappe questioned his side's mentality, drawing criticism from his manager in his own post-match interview.

Mbappe was subsequently dropped for the following game against Nantes, before returning to the lineup to net a hat-trick against his former side on Sunday to seal the Ligue 1 title for PSG.

This season, the 20-year-old has racked up a stunning 36 goals and 17 assists in just 40 matches in all competitions, ensuring PSG picked up a sixth league title in the last seven years.

This kind of form has attracted the interest of Zidane, and many had speculated that PSG may be forced to sell the youngster amid fears of breaching UEFA's Financial Fair Play regulations. However, Mbappe's recent comments seem to have put an end to such rumours.

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

Instead, Zidane is expected to target the likes of Chelsea's Eden HazardTottenham Hotspur's Christan Eriksen and Manchester United's Paul Pogba, although their move for the latter could be in jeopardy over Pogba's high wage demands.

      Modal message