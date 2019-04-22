Liverpool Join Chelsea in Race for Lille Star Nicolas Pepe as Emergency Mohamed Salah Replacement

By 90Min
April 22, 2019

Liverpool have joined Premier League rivals Chelsea in the very crowded market for Lille forward Nicolas Pepe, with the Ivorian star expected to fetch a huge price if leaves Ligue 1 this summer.

Pepe has been linked with almost every European giant in recent weeks as he nears an inevitable exit from Lille. The likes of Bayern Munich, Inter, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal have been linked, while one report claims Liverpool have earmarked the 23-year-old as a target should Mohamed Salah up sticks this summer.

Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

That claim comes from French source Le10Sport, who state that Liverpool have been incredibly impressed with Pepe's recent form in Ligue 1. The 23-year-old has racked up 19 goals and 14 assists this season, trailing just Kylian Mbappe in the division's scoring charts.

Whilst the Reds may not have a place in their squad for Pepe at the minute, they might be more inclined to make a move if Salah leaves.

It has previously been reported that Salah asked to leave Liverpool following a meeting with Jurgen Klopp, and Le10Sport claim that he could be on his way out of the club if they receive a sizeable offer from a potential suitor, such as Real Madrid.

It is worth noting that Salah's agent has since rubbished those reports of Salah's desire to quit Anfield.

Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

Meanwhile, according to Telefoot (via Calciomercato), Maurizio Sarri's Blues see Pepe as one of two potential replacements for Eden Hazard, who has been linked with his own move to Los Blancos.

Alongside Pepe - who was named as potential target for the Chelsea last week - Sarri's side are considering a mammoth bid for Barcelona's Philippe Coutinho, who enjoyed some of the best form of his career in the Premier League with Liverpool.

Coutinho is expected to attract less interest than Pepe, meaning the Blues may have an easier task of luring him to Stamford Bridge. However, any transfer activity at all hinges on whether they can get their impending transfer ban frozen.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message