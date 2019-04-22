Man Utd Spanish Stars Fear Club Favours English Players as Dressing Room Divide Surfaces

David de Gea, Juan Mata and Ander Herrera all feel as though Manchester United have been treating them differently to their English teammates, as rumours of a potential dressing room divide begin to surface.

Mata and Herrera both find themselves out of contract at the end of the season, whilst De Gea has failed to agree on terms to extend his deal, which ends in 2020. However, plenty of English players have signed new contracts in recent months.

According to the Daily Mail, the Spanish group have grown frustrated with the "preferential treatment" given to the English players at the club, and their representatives feel United could be trying to force them out of the club.

Herrera is said to be nearing a switch to Paris Saint-Germain, whilst Mata has found his name linked with Barcelona in recent weeks.

The Mail's report notes that the club has refused to pay them high salaries, but have not hesitated to hand bumper deals to English players like Luke Shaw, Ashley Young, Phil Jones and Chris Smalling. It is thought that United could be looking to replicate Sir Alex Ferguson's success at the club, which was built around a core group of English players for many years.

De Gea, Herrera, Mata and fellow Spanish-speaker Alexis Sanchez have reportedly formed their own clique in the dressing room, as the mood amongst the playing staff appears to have taken a drastic nosedive.

United are keen to promote academy stars like James Garner and Mason Greenwood, especially as recent transfer windows have yielded frustrating results. Building a British core is said to be important to the Red Devils, but the Spaniards feel as though things have been taken too far.

Signs of unrest may have even spilled out onto the field as United were humiliatingly beaten 4-0 by Everton on Sunday, putting their hopes of securing Champions League football next season in serious doubt.