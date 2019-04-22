Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Apologises to Man Utd Fans & Issues Warning to Players After Everton Hammering

By 90Min
April 22, 2019

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer apologised to the Manchester United fans after admitting that his side were 'beaten on all aspects' in Sunday's 4-0 defeat to Everton.

The Red Devils suffered the disappointment of elimination from the Champions League against Barcelona in midweek, and appeared to suffer a hangover from their trip to Catalonia as they were torn apart at Goodison Park. 

Goals from Richarlison, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Lucas Digne and Theo Walcott steered Everton on course to an emphatic victory over United and, as quoted by BBC Sport, Solskjaer admitted after the game: "From the first whistle, everything went wrong.

"I just want to apologise to the fans. They're the only people with the badge on today who can hold their head high, because we can't.

"We were beaten on all aspects today and the only place we beat Everton - I can't say we beat them - but we had a fantastic support and I just want to apologise for the performance we turned out.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

"We just didn't perform. That was not worthy of a Manchester United team. That performance is not good enough for a Manchester United team, from me to players, we let the fans down, we let the club down. That performance is difficult to describe because it is so bad.

"They beat us on all the basics. We were beaten on all the ingredients you need, added to the talent. There is no place you can hide on the pitch.

"We hold our hands up and apologise to everyone associated with the club. We have a perfect chance to make amends on Wednesday [against Manchester City].

"I want my team to be the hardest working team in the league, that is what we were under Sir Alex [Ferguson] - [Ryan] Giggs, Becks [David Beckham], Gary Neville, Denis [Irwin] - no matter how much talent you have got, you run more than anyone.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

"You can't change your whole squad. One step at a time. I am going to be successful here and there are players who won't be part of that."

