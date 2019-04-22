Tottenham vs Brighton: Mauricio Pochettino's Best Available Spurs Lineup

Tottenham will be looking to return to winning ways when they host Brighton in the Premier League on Tuesday evening.

Spurs were narrowly defeated 1-0 by Manchester City on Saturday, but defeats for both Manchester United and Arsenal the following day has boosted their chances of finishing in the top four.

Check out how Mauricio Pochettino could line up his side for the clash against the Seagulls.

Goalkeeper & Defenders

Hugo Lloris (GK) - Lloris missed out against City on Saturday with a slight muscle injury, but Pochettino has confirmed that he should be fit to return to action.

Kieran Tripper (RB) - The right-back was another absentee on Saturday, but he'll come straight back into the starting lineup against Brighton after a brief rest.

Jan Vertonghen (CB) - The Belgian has played an integral role for Tottenham and is highly unlikely to lose his spot in the starting XI.

Davinson Sanchez (CB) - Toby Alderweireld was brought off during Saturday's defeat to City, which could suggest that he won't be fully fit to start - paving the way for Sanchez to start his second consecutive game.

Danny Rose (LB) - Rose appeared as a substitute against City, but should be ready to start from the off on Tuesday.

Midfielders

Victor Wanyama (DM) - The Kenyan has been in resurgent form of late and his place at the base of the Tottenham midfield currently seems to be secure.

Oliver Skipp (CM) - Moussa Sissoko would be the preferred choice in the middle of the park, but his injury in the Champions League means that Pochettino may need to rely on the services of Skipp.

Eric Dier (CM) - Dier's return from injury is timely as Tottenham would be very thin on the ground in the middle of the park without him.

Christian Eriksen (AM) - Eriksen is likely to spearhead the midfield diamond, just as he has done countless times in the past, but don't be surprised if he ventures further forward to provide support up top.

Forwards

Son Heung-Min (ST) - Son has rarely put a foot wrong this season, but he spurned a handful of opportunities during Saturday's defeat. He's unlikely to last the full 90 minutes, so he'll be desperate to get back on the score sheet as soon as possible.

Fernando Llorente (ST) - Lucas Moura deserves a rest after a hectic few weeks and Llorente has at least warranted a start after his decisive goal in the Champions League.