Women's Super League Roundup: Arsenal Move to Within One Win of Title After Latest Victory

Arsenal took a huge step towards their first Women's Super League title since 2012 on Sunday after a narrow win over Everton took the Gunners four points clear of Manchester City at the top of the table. It means just one more victory from their two remaining games will seal the title.

First half goals from Arsenal defender Louise Quinn and record breaking WSL top scorer Vivianne Miedema proved decisive, with second from bottom Everton pulling one back in the second half through Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah.

The Gunners have dropped just six points all season and now have enough of a cushion over City, who didn't play this weekend, that a win against Brighton in their next outing will ensure that the title is wrapped up with a game to spare.

That being said, an unexpected slip up against Brighton would turn the final day of the season into an all or nothing title decider when Arsenal host City on 11 May. Based on form, the more likely scenario is that the Gunners beat Brighton and the final day becomes a victory lap.

Elsewhere in the WSL, Liverpool ended a run of three consecutive defeats by thrashing Bristol City 5-2. There was a hat-trick for England junior international Rinsola Babajide, while Yana Daniels and Ashley Hodson also got on the score sheet for the Reds.

Dutch defender Danique Kerkdijk had equalised in the first half for Bristol, but four further Liverpool goals without reply ensured a late Niamh Fahey own goal was only consolation.

Birmingham kept up the pressure on reigning champions Chelsea in the race for third place by winning their game in hand against West Ham. Canadian international Adriana Leon had given the Hammers a first half lead, but goalkeeper Anna Moorhouse was then sent off shortly before the interval for handling the ball outside of the penalty area.

Birmingham's Hayley Ladd immediately capitalised by converting the resutling free-kick, while Chloe Arthur scored a 75th minute winner for the visiting Blues to move just two points behind Chelsea, who were in action in the Champions League semi final this weekend instead.

The only other WSL action of the weekend took place on Saturday when Reading emerged victorious over Brighton after a single goal from Rachel Furness early in the second half.

That result confirmed that Reading can finish no lower than sixth this season, while Brighton are now almost certain to end their campaign at top flight level in ninth place.

There will be a full WSL fixture list on Sunday 28 April, with Yeovil to host Chelsea on Tuesday 7 May, before the final day of the 2018/19 season on Saturday 11 May.