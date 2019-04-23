Callum Hudson-Odoi Set to Receive Contract Extension Offer Despite Recent Injury Setback

By 90Min
April 23, 2019

Chelsea will reaffirm their interest in extending Callum Hudson-Odoi's current deal with the club whilst he recovers from the ruptured Achilles that has brought his season to a premature end.

Hudson-Odoi started his fourth Premier League game of the season against Burnley on Monday evening, but was forced to come off injured just before the half-time interval. The youngster later took to Twitter to confirm that he would be out of action for the remainder of the season.

According to The Telegraphthe injury is likely to bring Bayern Munich's hopes of signing him to an end and Chelsea would be looking to take advantage of the situation by offering him an improved deal.

Hudson-Odoi had been the subject of significant interest from Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund during the January transfer window after he handed in a transfer request, but Chelsea instead prevented him from leaving the club and subsequently provided him with more regular first team minutes.

The report from The Telegraph claims that the 18-year-old can expect to earn £100,000-a-week if he decides to extend his current deal with Chelsea, which would make him one of the highest paid teenagers in Europe.

Warren Little/GettyImages

It could also provide a boost for Chelsea if they are forced to sell Eden Hazard in the summer transfer window as the Belgian's departure could free up Hudson-Odoi’s favoured position on the left flank.


It's unclear when exactly Hudson-Odoi will be fit to return, but recovery times for Achilles injuries can often be lengthy, which unfortunately rules him out for the Nations League Finals with England in June.

