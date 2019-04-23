Graeme Souness Claims Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool Are a Team 'Without a Weakness'

Having lost just one game all season,Liverpool have attracted high levels of praise from the footballing world. Graeme Souness is the latest of these plaudits, as he suggests that this Liverpool side continues to improve and has overcome previous shortcomings.

Following Liverpool's assured 2-0 victory over Cardiff City at the weekend, the Reds have now amassed 88 points in this campaign - their highest total in the Premier League era.

Jordan Mansfield/GettyImages

With three games still to play, this total will be improved upon, but it could still see Klopp's side miss out on top spot if Manchester City win their remaining games.

As quoted by Liverpool Echo, Souness told Sky Sports: "They weren't at their best but they were still fabulous. Very polished. I think they have got over their nervy moments. They have dropped that now and they are playing with composure and belief."

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

The former Newcastle manager implied that this Liverpool side have what it takes to end their 29 year wait for a league title, adding: "If you are going to be champions, you have to deal with challenges in different ways. They looked like a composed team. They were patient and didn't try and force it."





Following nervous performances in earlier months, Liverpool have looked like the finished article in recent victories over Cardiff and Chelsea, and Souness claimed: "They are now a team without a weakness."

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Whilst this may be the case, a team without a weakness may still not be enough for Liverpool to end their league title drought, as they wait and see how City fare in their remaining games.





However, with away trips to Manchester United and Burnley providing potential banana skins for Pep Guardiola's team, it safe to say all Liverpudlian eyes will be firmly fixed on the results of their title rivals.