Graeme Souness Claims Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool Are a Team 'Without a Weakness'

By 90Min
April 23, 2019

Having lost just one game all season,Liverpool have attracted high levels of praise from the footballing world. Graeme Souness is the latest of these plaudits, as he suggests that this Liverpool side continues to improve and has overcome previous shortcomings.

Following Liverpool's assured 2-0 victory over Cardiff City at the weekend, the Reds have now amassed 88 points in this campaign - their highest total in the Premier League era.

Jordan Mansfield/GettyImages

With three games still to play, this total will be improved upon, but it could still see Klopp's side miss out on top spot if Manchester City win their remaining games.

As quoted by Liverpool Echo, Souness told Sky Sports: "They weren't at their best but they were still fabulous. Very polished. I think they have got over their nervy moments. They have dropped that now and they are playing with composure and belief." 

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

The former Newcastle manager implied that this Liverpool side have what it takes to end their 29 year wait for a league title, adding: "If you are going to be champions, you have to deal with challenges in different ways. They looked like a composed team. They were patient and didn't try and force it."


Following nervous performances in earlier months, Liverpool have looked like the finished article in recent victories over Cardiff and Chelsea, and Souness claimed: "They are now a team without a weakness."

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Whilst this may be the case, a team without a weakness may still not be enough for Liverpool to end their league title drought, as they wait and see how City fare in their remaining games.


However, with away trips to Manchester United and Burnley providing potential banana skins for Pep Guardiola's team, it safe to say all Liverpudlian eyes will be firmly fixed on the results of their title rivals.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message