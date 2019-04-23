Jurgen Klopp Provides Injury Update on Fabinho Following Midfielder's Injury in Cardiff Victory

Liverpool midfielder Fabinho made an unfortunately brief appearance for the Reds this weekend as he was forced off with injury just four minutes after being introduced.

With his side defending a 1-0 lead, the Brazilian midfielder was brought on to shore up the midfield and see them to a crucial away victory. However, that plan went awry when just a few minutes later, he was down after a clash of heads with Kenneth Zohore.

GEOFF CADDICK/GettyImages

With three huge Premier League games still to play and a Champions League semi-final with Barcelona coming up, Fabinho's injury has Liverpudlians worried whether he will be able to play any part.

Speaking post-match to Liverpool's official website, Jurgen Klopp provided an update on his midfielder, saying: "Fabinho is OK but he had a bit of shaky legs and that’s of course not a good sign in the moment.

"It’s a 100 per cent ‘yes’ or go off; if it’s 95 per cent in that game in that position, we cannot make that decision [to stay on]. It’s all good.”

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

The midfielder's injury did not leave Klopp short on options in the engine room however, as his replacement - James Milner - went on to score the second goal with a successful penalty to put the game to bed.

Liverpool medical staff face a quick turnaround if they want to ensure the 25-year-old will be fit in time for their next fixture, which is at home to Huddersfield Town on Friday night. On the other hand, with the Reds expecting to overcome the Premier League's bottom side without much trouble, perhaps Klopp will opt not to take the risk.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

The following Wednesday, Klopp takes his team to the Camp Nou for the first leg of their Champions League semi-final with Spain's top team. Fabinho's defensive midfield prowess is likely to be crucial to his side coming away with a decent result and he may therefore be rested on Friday.