Man Utd Players in Dressing Room Meltdown After Everton Disaster as Even Team Chef Berates Squad

Manchester United players engaged in a furious dressing room row following their humiliating 4-0 loss to Everton on Sunday, blaming each other for the shocking performance.

The Red Devils have lost all the momentum they gained from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's arrival, crashing out of the Champions League and falling behind once again in their pursuit of a top-four finish in the Premier League.

We know that we have to improve but words mean little: we have to give everything for this club. Thank you for your unconditional support — David de Gea (@D_DeGea) April 21, 2019

The defeat to Everton has left many fans furious at the club's direction and, according to the Daily Mail, even the players lost their tempers following the game.

The squad are said to have began blaming each other for underperforming, raising their voices to the point that people outside the dressing room could hear the group screaming.

The tense atmosphere even carried over to training on Monday, where the players were made to watch video analysis of their defeat for around an hour. Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his backroom staff did not hold back in their fury towards the players, and even the team chef got involved to berate the squad.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Solskjaer then met with United's recruitment team to discuss what needs to be done in the summer transfer window to help rebuild the club, after they fell to their sixth defeat in the last eight games.

Club insiders have even suggested that the mood around Old Trafford is no different to the later days of Jose Mourinho's reign, and they fear Solskjaer may soon be turned upon if he does not oversee a serious change in the playing staff.

"We have to change our mindset and make sure our heads are ready [on Wednesday]," Ole says. "Because anyone's heads will drop when you lose like that. Now, the response has to be there." #MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 23, 2019

The Norwegian has challenged his squad to respond when they face cross-town rivals Manchester City on Wednesday, insisting that they will not be able to hide away from such a huge game.

Fortunately for the Red Devils, their top-four rivals all dropped points, meaning they have not lost any more ground in their fight for Champions League football. However, defeat to City, coupled with a loss to Chelsea on Sunday, could bring an end to their hopes of European qualification.