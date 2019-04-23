Olivier Giroud Confirmed to Be a Summer Transfer Target by Nice Club President

Nice president Gauthier Ganaye has confirmed that the Ligue 1 outfit are interested in pursuing a deal for Chelsea's Olivier Giroud this summer.

Giroud has been on the periphery for Chelsea this season, making just seven Premier League starts. His current deal with the Blues is set to expire this summer and, as of yet, there has been no word over a potential extension for the 32-year-old.

As a result, Giroud could very well be on the move this summer and Ganaye has publicly stated that Nice would be more than willing to bring him back to his native France.

"[Giroud] is coming to the end of his contract, he is still performing well at his age. Why not, I will tell you that it is possible... [but] very expensive," he told Telefoot, as per the Evening Standard.

"With Gilles Grimandi and [manager] Patrick Vieira, we have defined the technical profile for the different positions that we are looking to strengthen.





"So, today, we know the four or five players that interest us in that position. I am not going to give you names though."

Giroud has also recently spoken about his future, insisting that he needs to be provided more first team opportunities if he is to remain at Chelsea for another season.

"Next year I will need to have a more important role to play. The most important thing for me is to be happy on the pitch, to enjoy the game and to have more minutes," he said, as per Goal.

"I'm a competitor. I really want to play more. The thing is, I just want to enjoy it, because I'm 32 and I've won the World Cup, but I want to retire satisfied."