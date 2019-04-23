Philippe Coutinho Admits it 'Would Be Nice' to Play Alongside Brazil Teammate Neymar at Club Level

Barcelona's Philippe Coutinho has admitted it 'would be nice' to play alongside Brazil teammate Neymar at club level, as his future with the Catalan side remains uncertain.

Coutinho, 26, has endured a difficult start to his career at the Camp Nou since his move from Liverpool in January 2018, resulting in the attacker being linked with a premature exit from Barca.

Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

Premier League giants Manchester United and Chelsea have been linked with Coutinho - speculation that he's looking to ignore - although his comments about playing with Neymar at club level has now seen him linked with a potential move to Paris Saint-Germain.

Speaking to De Sola, he said: "It's always a pleasure to play with him, it's a crack. We played a lot of time in Brazilian youth teams, [Neymar] became a special player.

"Playing at his side is always a pleasure, even though I haven't had any luck at the club level yet. It would be nice to play with him in a club."

Sounds like Philippe Coutinho fancies a move to PSG 🧐 pic.twitter.com/GIJvYh5v7s — Goal (@goal) April 22, 2019

Neymar of course spent four years at Barcelona between 2013-2017, winning the treble in 2014/15, before making his world record £200m move to PSG in the summer of 2017.

He's been no stranger to transfer speculation himself in recent times, as Real Madrid have been linked with making an astonishing move for the forward, although Los Blancos' attention appears to have turned to PSG team-mate Kylian Mbappe.

Despite a frustrating start to his time at Barcelona, Coutinho could still finish the season on a positive note by winning the treble.

JOSEP LAGO/GettyImages

They are two wins away in La Liga from retaining the title, into the final of the Copa del Rey and the semi-finals of the Champions League, which will see Coutinho make his first return to Liverpool since his departure.