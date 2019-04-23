Wolves vs Arsenal: Unai Emery's Best Available Gunners Lineup

Arsenal travel to Molineux on Wednesday evening looking to bounce back after a 3-2 loss at home to Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon.

The Gunners failed to capitalise in the race for the top four on a weekend where both Tottenham and Manchester United also endured defeats. With four games remaining, every point is crucial as they could miss out on Champions League football next season should they end up outside the top four and also fail to win the Europa League.

Their clash against Wolves is the first of three away games remaining for Emery's men, so let's take a look at how they could line up in order to take maximum points.

Goalkeeper and Defenders

Bernd Leno (GK) - The German has six clean sheets in his maiden season in English football, and has been a solid introduction to the Arsenal side since joining from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles (RWB) - A product of the youth set-up at Arsenal, Maitland-Niles started off life as a striker, who then morphed into a wide midfielder and has now been transformed into a wing-back. Testament to his commitment, the 21-year-old has asserted himself as a top talent and has put in many man-of-the-match performances in a struggling Arsenal defence.

Sokratis Papastathopoulos (CB) - After serving a two-match suspension, Sokratis will be a welcome return to the Arsenal back line and will look to provide some stability in what is the Gunners' biggest weakness.

Laurent Koscielny (CB) - The 33-year-old has suffered with injuries this season however has now nailed down a regular run in the team and has pitched in with three goals in the league.

Nacho Monreal (CB) - Another defender the wrong side of 30 in the Arsenal defence, Monreal could take his place at centre-back - allowing Kolasinac to fill the left wing-back area.

Sead Kolasinac (LWB) - The Bosnian has five assists in 21 appearances in the league this season, his last coming back in February during a 5-1 demolishing of Bournemouth.

Midfielders

Granit Xhaka (CM) - The 26-year-old was rested against Crystal Palace after picking up a slight hip injury, however if deemed fit should come in to replace Mohamed Elneny.





Lucas Torriera (CM) - After making a substitute appearance on Saturday, the Uruguayan is likely to be restored to the starting lineup, replacing Matteo Guendouzi in the centre of the park.

Mesut Ozil (CAM) - With Aaron Ramsey sidelined, the responsibility lies with Ozil to provide the creativity in Arsenal's midfield, a job which he has been inconsistent at so far this term, providing only five goals and two assists in the league.

Forwards

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (ST) - Arsenal's top scorer is in fine form this season and is tied on 19 goals with Sergio Aguero and Mohamed Salah in the race for the Golden Boot. It looks set to go down to the wire so he'll be looking to add to his tally on Wednesday evening.





Alexandre Lacazette (ST) - The Frenchman has found a rhythm with his fellow strike partner, finding the net 13 times so far and providing eight assists. Their link-up play will be key to unlocking the Wolves' defence.