Arsenal Reveal Reason for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's Absence From Squad for Wolves Clash

By 90Min
April 24, 2019

Arsenal have revealed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was omitted from the squad to face Wolves on Wednesday night after he underwent a small sinus procedure.


The Gabon international was omitted from Unai Emery's squad, leading fans to question why their top scorer, who struck during the 3-2 defeat to Crystal Palace on Sunday, was nowhere to be seen when the team was announced.


Alexandre Lacazette will lead the line in Aubameyang's absence, with the former Dortmund forward to be assessed ahead of Sunday's game at Leicester, while Mesut Ozil has also been handed a rare start away from the Emirates in what is a must win game for the Gunners.

Arsenal missed the chance to capitalise on Tottenham and Manchester United's losses over the weekend, while Chelsea's also tripped up when they drew 2-2 at home to Burnley.

However, the north London side remain in decent shape to qualify for next season's Champions League, currently sitting fifth behind third place Tottenham and fourth place Chelsea ahead of their game in hand at Wolves.

Stuart Franklin/GettyImages

The clash with Nuno Espirito Santo's side will not be an easy one, however, with the Wanderers themselves chasing Europa League qualification in the race for seventh.

Arsenal's bad away form has hampered their top four bid at points this season, with their home form often making up for their errors away from the Emirates.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Wolves have also upset a number of the Premier League's top sides at Molineux this season, triumphing over Manchester United and Chelsea, while also besting Liverpool in the FA Cup.

