Edin Dzeko Set to Snub West Ham's Offer as Roma Star Holds Out for Move to Inter

By 90Min
April 24, 2019

Edin Dzeko's fine form for Serie A club Roma has seen him become the subject of speculation for several transfer windows, and it now seems that the 33-year-old is ready to move on.

West Ham have continually been linked with a move for the former Manchester City forward and are thought to have the financial capability to make the move possible.

Paolo Bruno/GettyImages

However, it now seems that Dzeko may reject the opportunity to return to the Premier League in favour of a move within Serie A. As reported by Calciomercato, the Roma forward would favour a move to Italian rivals Inter.

The link would make sense because Inter are thought to be seeking a replacement for current talisman Mauro Icardi who has fallen out with the hierarchy and fans of the Nerazurri.

Having scored 61 goals during his four seasons in Italy's capital, it is clear as to why Inter are interested in Dzeko's services. However, at the age of 33 and with one year left on his contract, it is reported that Inter's valuation of the forward falls short of Roma's.

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

Inter have reportedly registered a bid in the region of £13m, but Dzeko's club are holding out to receive a fee closer to the £20m mark.

Such is Inter's desire to acquire the Bosnian, they are supposedly ready to offer a player on top of their original bid in a player-plus-cash deal, with former Roma favourite Radja Nainggolan the expected makeweight.

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

The Belgian midfielder has not settled well since his move to Milan from Rome last summer and has already spoken of his desire to return to the Giallorossi - much to the dislike of the Nerazurri supporters.

Despite Dzeko seeming to favour a move within Italy, Inter will be wary of West Ham's interest and financial power and they will not want to waste any time in getting this deal over the line.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message