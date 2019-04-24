Manchester Derby Set for Torrential Rain as Heavens Open Ahead of Crucial Old Trafford Showdown

The rain is beginning to pour ahead of the Manchester derby on Wednesday evening as Manchester United host Manchester City in a crucial game at the top of the Premier League table.

With both Liverpool and City vying for this season's crown, United have been placed in the centre of a catch-22 situation prior to kick off, knowing they could have a deciding say in who goes on to lift the title.

"One of the most extraordinary derbies you are ever likely to see!"



Given that both sides are the Red Devils' fiercest rivals, the club are caught somewhere between a rock and a hard place. However, they may not have the final say on matters, with the typically wet Manchester weather rolling its own dice as the heavens opened over Old Trafford.

The torrential weather has spread inside the stadium, with Soccer AM posting a video on Twitter showing the sheer quantity of rain that is making it's way onto the stands.

As news of Kevin De Bruyne's injury ruled him out of the match, Liverpool fans will be counting their blessings and hoping the sudden downpour could further hamper any hopes the Citizens have of leaving Old Trafford with a positive result.

That said, it works both ways, and you would back City to overcome such a hurdle since the club are located in, well, Manchester. Although the severity of the rain could still cause some unwanted complications ahead of the crucial encounter.

With United losing six of their last eight matches, including a 4-0 hammering at the hands of Everton last weekend, nothing less than a spirited showing will please the Old Trafford faithful, while many feel a City win on Wednesday would all but secure a successive Premier League title.