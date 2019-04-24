Mauricio Pochettino Explains 'Special Situation' Surrounding Christian Eriksen's Future at Spurs

April 24, 2019

Mauricio Pochettino has revealed he is 'hopeful' that Christian Eriksen will sign a new deal at Tottenham after the Dane struck a late winner against Brighton on Tuesday.

The former Ajax star's goal proved critical as the north London side consolidated third place in the Premier League with just three games to go.

With the 27-year-old's current contract at Spurs expiring in the summer of 2020, speculation over his long-term future at the club has intensified in recent weeks and months.

But, speaking after the Premier League win over the Seagulls, Pochettino revealed (as quoted by Sky Sports): "It is a situation that is a very special situation, Christian Eriksen is a special person, I think we are all special, different and we need to understand that.


"The timing for him or for the club to be agreeing something are maybe different to another player.

"I hope and I wish Christian can be with us in the future but I think Christian and us we are so open to talk and we will see what happens."

He added: "I think it is so close to the end of the season, a lot of time to talk after and I think the most important thing now, not only for him, is for all the players to be focused and try to achieve the things we want.

"We have a lot of big things ahead and we need to be focused only to try and recover, train and compete."

