Spanish Authorities Negotiate 6-Year Deal for Supercup to Be Held in Saudi Arabia

The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) are close to agreeing on a deal which will see the Supercopa de España held in Saudi Arabia from 2020.

Much like with England's Community Shield, the Supercopa de España sees winners of the previous season's La Liga and Copa del Rey go up against each other as the curtain raiser ahead of the new league campaign.

Between 1982 and 2017 it was held over two legs, but the competition switched to a one-game format this year, where Barcelona snatched a win over Sevilla at the Grand Stade de Tanger in Morocco.

FADEL SENNA/GettyImages

But the Supercopa de España could now be played even further from Spain, according to Marca, as the RFEF are in talks with Saudi Arabia's government which will see the competition held in the Middle East until 2026.

It's claimed that the deal, which has to be approved later this month for it to come into effect next year, will be worth €30m per season.

Talks between the two parties haven't reached the final stretch, and Marca adds that the Spanish Football Federation's headquarters could even change location as part of the eventual deal.

A Supercup in Saudi Arabia in January is a very stupid idea. — Ramzi ⚽Ⓜ (@footballmood) April 23, 2019

The possibility of holding games far away will be nothing new for Spanish football fans, as La Liga president Javier Tebas has previously put forward plans to hold a match in North America every season.

The league's growth across the Atlantic has most recently come in the form of a youth academy in Miami, while there are also similar plans for a new project in Asia.