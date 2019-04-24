Twitter Reacts as Arsenal Capitulate in First Half at Molineux as Wolves Storm Into 3-0 Lead

By 90Min
April 24, 2019

If there was ever a time Arsenal fans didn't want their side to go full Arsenal, it was Wednesday night.

The Gunners needed a win to cut the gap on third placed Tottenham and storm ahead of Chelsea in the race for Champions League qualification.

However, things did not go to plan for the away side as Wolves stormed into a three-goal lead at half-time thanks to strikes from Ruben Neves, Matt Doherty and Diogo Jota.

David Rogers/GettyImages

Unsurprisingly, Arsenal fans were not too happy with how Wednesday evening was panning out, having seen their side crumble on the road time and time again so far this season.

Firstly, let's all just revel in Piers Morgan's disheartened tweet referencing Shkodran Mustafi, who was unsurprisingly dropped after his nightmare against Crystal Palace on Sunday...

There was also a startling amount of depth on Wolves' bench compared to Arsenal's, pointed out by Football London's James Benge... 

As for everyone else, there was a general sense of dejection with Arsenal heading for a second consecutive league defeat...

There's always the slim chance Arsenal make an outrageous comeback and end up beating Wolves...well, actually, probably not, but still. Emery's at the wheel and that.

