Jurgen Klopp Admits He 'Expected' Manchester Derby Outcome & Outlines Transfer Plans

Jurgen Klopp admitted that he always expected Manchester City to beat Manchester United on Wednesday night, while also outlining Liverpool's plans for the upcoming summer transfer window.

Pep Guardiola's side beat United 2-0 at Old Trafford to edge the Citizens one point ahead of Klopp's side in the Premier League title race, with just three rounds of fixtures left of the season.

The Liverpool manager was speaking at his press conference ahead of the Reds' Premier League tie against Huddersfield at Anfield on Friday night, confessing that City are a superior side to their Manchester rivals - with the outcome of the match almost inevitable.

“It was really the result I expected," the German said, via Liverpool Echo.

“United tried whatever they can, in the first half especially, but in the 95 minutes it was clear they can’t stand City in the moment. They were unlucky in moments but then they couldn’t stand City.”

Talking to the press ahead of Friday's fixture, Klopp also spoke about the club's plans for the upcoming transfer window. The 51-year-old stated that he is pleased with the balance in his squad, yet failed to rule out the possibility of further additions in the summer.





“We will try to improve the team always. We will try it always in training, I think that is the best way to do it," he added.

“The team is pretty well balanced. Our plans are not for the public, that’s how it is. Will it be the biggest transfer window of LFC? No, but you’d have been surprised if I said yes. Our eyes are always open. We always look. What happens if and when but nothing to say in the moment.”