Jurgen Klopp Names Manchester City & Barcelona Among Six Teams He Likes to Watch in His Spare Time

By 90Min
April 25, 2019

Jurgen Klopp has named Liverpool's title rivals Manchester City and forthcoming Champions League semi-final opponents Barcelona among six teams he admires in his spare time. 

The Reds boss is currently overseeing what could prove to be a historic season for the club, as they are two legs away from another Champions League final and still in with a real chance of winning the Premier League. 

Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

Even the most obsessive of football managers have to kick back sometimes, however, and Klopp admits that watching BarcaCity and a number of other English and German sides takes up a fair amount of his free time. 

“Whenever I have time I like to watch Dortmund because I’m still connected with them,” Klopp told Goal. “Furthermore there are three teams: Man City, Barcelona and Tottenham. I always like to watch them.

MIGUEL RIOPA/GettyImages

“Werder Bremen I like to watch as well, but also Mainz – with them I’m still connected too. I also think it’s impressive the way they play under Sandro Schwarz.”

Klopp started his management career at Mainz after his retirement as a player in 2001, eventually leading them to promotion to the Bundesliga for the first time ever in 2004.

Despite working with the smallest budget in the German top flight, he led them to an 11th-placed finish, and although his later years at the club saw varying degrees of success - an eventual relegation and failure to bounce back at the first time of asking - he was snapped up by Dortmund in 2008. 

TOBIAS SCHWARZ/GettyImages

There, he would win successive Bundesliga titles in 2011 and 2012, took them to the Champions League final in 2013, and eventually took over at Liverpool two years later.

