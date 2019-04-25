Liverpool vs Huddersfield: Jan Siewert's Best Available Terriers Lineup

Huddersfield Town travel to Anfield on Friday night to take on a Liverpool side in imperious form. The already-relegated Terriers won't expect too much from the game, but will be looking to build on their brief glimpses of good play in recent fixtures.

After a bright start to their last game against Watford, Jan Siewert was left to rue the early goal his side conceded, which gave his side a mountain to climb. Therefore Huddersfield will be expected to keep things tight in the first half and look to capitalise on a tense atmosphere at Anfield.

With just three games remaining before they drop to the Championship, Siewert's side will be looking to learn as much from these games as possible and take some positivity into next season. As a result, we may see the German boss opt to pick players who will be playing at the John Smith's Stadium next season.

Here's a look at how Huddersfield could line up:

Goalkeeper & Defenders

Steve Bardens/GettyImages

Jonas Lossl (GK): Despite dropping out of the team in recent fixtures, the Dane reclaimed his spot for Huddersfield's narrow defeat to Watford. Lossl could have done better for the second goal, but his performances throughout the season should see him keep his place on Friday.

Tommy Smith (RWB): Despite playing well in a 4-3-3 formation last time out, Smith is expected to make up a back five on Friday, as the Terriers look to restrict spaces in their half. The Warrington-born full back will be up against Sadio Mane and will need to be at his best to keep the Senegalese forward quiet.

Christopher Schindler (CB): The Huddersfield captain was named the club's Player of the Year for the second year running in midweek. He will need to prove why he earned that title against Liverpool in what will be one of his toughest games of the season.

Jon Gorenc Stankovic (CB): The majority of the Slovenian's appearances this year have come when his manager has resorted to playing three centre-backs. With Siewert expected to do just that on Friday, Stankovic is likely to be recalled.

Terence Kongolo (CB): A regular feature in the Terriers backline this season, Kongolo will need to be at his best for the 90 minutes if he hopes to keep a rare clean sheet against a Liverpool side who score goals for fun.

Erik Durm (LWB): Having signed from Borussia Dortmund last summer, the German international has performed well during his time in the Premier League. Town fans will be hoping his experience at the highest level will enable him to keep Mohamed Salah quiet this weekend.

Midfielders

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Elias Kachunga (RM): Normally deployed as a striker, Kachunga is likely to be farmed out on the right wing on Friday in order to adapt to a more defensive formation. Of all the midfielders, Kachunga could have the licence to push forward most often and aim to snatch an unlikely goal.

Jonathan Hogg (CM): The former Watford man has looked out of his depth at times this season, but he leads his team by example with his attitude and determination. Hogg is likely to remain with the Yorkshire club next season and as a result, can expect to keep his spot in the team for the final three games.

Juninho Bacuna (CM): The more agile of the two central midfielders, Bacuna could be given a box-to-box midfield role, while his partner plays more defensively. With Liverpool expecting to have most of the ball, the Curacao international will look to start counter-attacks wherever possible.

Chris Löwe (LM): More commonly used as a left-back, the German may be played on the left side of midfield against Liverpool. This will give the defence more protection against both Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold, who will be attacking down the Terriers' left hand side.

Forward

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

Karlan Grant (ST): Just as he did away to Tottenham Hotspur, Grant could find himself leading the Huddersfield line alone on Friday night. With bags of energy and electric pace, the London-born striker will be looking to cause trouble with runs in behind the Reds defence.